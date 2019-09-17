Garrison annex Punjab Inter-Club Golf trophy

LAHORE: Garrison Club with 14 points annexed the Punjab Golf Association (PGA) Inter-Club Golf Championship which concluded at the PAF Skyview Golf Club.

The prestigious event was organized by PGA win collaboration with Pakistan Golf Federation.Lahore Gymkhana had to be content with the runners-up position with a tally of 11 points followed by Rawalpindi Golf Club finished third.

At the conclusion of event Air Vice Marshal Tariq Zia, Air Officer Commanding Central Command, handed over the team championship trophy to Garrison Club captained by Brig R. Bajwa with Col Zaeemur Rehman as manager.

Also present on the occasion were Brig(r) Shahid Wahab Rao of Punjab Golf Association, Air Commodore Tariq of PAF Skyview Golf Club.The golfing encounter involved five top golf clubs of Punjab namely Rawalpindi Golf Club, Defence Raya Golf Club, Garrison Golf Club, Lahore Gymkhana and PAF Sky

The first day of this championship belonged to Garrison Golf Club as their junior girls Suneya Osama and Dania Aziz and ladies Zahida Durrani and Ghazala Yasmin and also their senior amateurs Tariq Mehmood and Col Rustam Ali Chatta accumulated a total of 12 points to give their side a match-winning lead.

The Garrison Golf Club also included golf professionals Matloob Ahmed, golf amateurs Col M. Shafi, Talha Shafqat, Ahmed Sultan Kayani, Ayaz Saleem.Lahore Gymkhana managed four points while four points went to PAF Skyview and five to Rawalpindi Golf Club.

Performance-wise the final round belonged to Lahore Gymkhana as their professionals Shahid Javed Khan and Aadil Jehangir remained outstanding and produced golfing scores that can be categorised as well-crafted. Shahid Javed came up with a round of gross 70 and Aadil Jehangir’s score was an incredible 66, six under par.

Lahore Gymkhanas amateurs also resonated good form. While Mohsen Zafar concluded the 18 holes with a score of gross 71, his playing mates Salman Jehangir and Ahmed Zafar Hayat gave a notable and profound impression of their playing abilities.

All efforts of Lahore Gymkhana went in vain as the first day’s lead carved out by Garrison Golf Club was just too much to be neutralised and the junior professionals of Garrison M Saqib and Alishah Masih fetched the match-winning two points to ensure victory for Garrison Golf Club giving them an unbeatable tally of 14 points.