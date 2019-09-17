Baba Guru Nanak Week celebrations from Nov 7

LAHORE: A meeting to review arrangements for Baba Guru Nanak Sahib Week celebrations was held at Committee Room of Alhamra Arts Council at Alhamra Arts Centre, The Mall. Provincial Information Secretary Raja Jahangir Anwar chaired the meeting.

During the meeting, various proposals were presented to celebrate Baba Guru Nanak Devji Maharaj’s birth anniversary week vigorously. It was decided in the meeting that “Baba Guru Nanak Sahib Week” will be celebrated from November 7 to 15, 2019. Department of Information and Culture will set up various programmes. Provincial Secretary Information Raja Jahangir Anwar was informed at the meeting that Sikh pilgrims from all over the world would reach here to participate in the celebrations. He said that Punjab Information and Culture Department would inform the visitors about the celebrations at Nankana Sahib so that the positive image of Pakistan could be promoted in the world. He said the purpose of celebrating the Week was to give message of love and peace to world.

Punjab Arts Council Executive Director Saman Rai said that Sikh pilgrims would also be invited at all Arts Councils across the Punjab. Lahore Arts Council Executive Director Athar Ali Khan said that celebrating the Week would enhance the soft image of Pakistan around the world.