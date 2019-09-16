Zohaib crumbles as Shareef wins President SGA Cup

KARACHI: Golf can be a cruel game. Ask Zohaib Asif about it. The DHA golfer catapulted himself to within striking distance of winning the 8th President SGA Cup Golf Championship by carding a stunning 67 on Saturday. He just needed an ordinary round of something like 76 or so to win the title.

But Zohaib, who would be representing Pakistan at this November’s Nomura Cup in Hong Kong, bombed in the final round of the two-day championship here at the DACGC course as he scored a forgettable 81 (+9) to let the title slip out of his hands.

Zohaib’s loss was M Sharif’s gain. Sharif’s steadier approach worked as he followed his first round score of 72 with a 73 on Sunday to win the President SGA Cup by a solitary shot. Sajid Khan finished as the runner-up with another round of 73. Zohaib had to contend with the third place.

The trio of these seasoned and accomplished amateurs were followed by 15-year-old schoolboy, Omar Khalid, in the fourth place. Omar and Waqas Burki finished with a two-day aggregate of 154. In the amateurs’ net category, Waleed Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan and Omar Khalid were the prize winners.

A very close battle for supremacy was witnessed in the seniors’ category in which Omar Bangash’s assault in the final stages of the event put pressure on Major M Irfan. Both of them finished with identical aggregates of 156. Major Irfan was declared winner on back count while Omar Bangash was the runner-up. Other prize winners included Qazi Amir Hussain, Asad I.A Khan and Gohar Manzoor.

Earlier, in the ladies category, Daniah Syed shocked title favourite Aania Farooq. Daniah’s sister Abeeha Hanim Syed (71) won in the net category. There was a tie for the runner-up position in the net category between Humera Khalid and Amna Amjad. Amna took the second place.

Yashal Shah (80) won the juniors (gross) category while Sameer Saeed (81) was the runner-up. Raza Rahid was winner in the net category. Hyder Bilal was runner-up. In the veterans’ category, Brig Islam (81) won the gross title while Col Shahid Mehboob was the runner-up. Group captain Aftab A Khan was the winner in net category while Jalil Tareen was the runner-up.

The championship concluded with an impressive prize distribution ceremony. Present at the occasion were Asad I.A Khan, President SGA, Brig Mushtaq, Secretary DACGC and SGA officials Col Zahid Iqbal, Commodore Ejaz Rasool Chaudhry, Ahmed Jameel Siddiqui, Ismail Ahmed and Ahmed Farooq.