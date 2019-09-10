IRC holds workshop for cartoonists, visual artists

LAHORE: Cartoonist’s work is not fully understood as commentary on society but usually their work is considered as a non-serious comment meant only for laughter. It is usually brushed off as a comic relief on serious editorial page.

This was the crux of a two-day workshop of cartoonists and visual artists from all over the country the other day, said a press release.

The event Satire Fest was organised by Interactive Resource Center (IRC), an organisation that works for human rights, democracy and peace. The main aim of the gathering was to sensitise and mobilise people through art based activities, which includes theatre, documentaries, music and visual arts.

There were three objectives of the gathering of the visual artists.

First objective is to provide a platform for cartoonists/visual artists where one can learn from each other and share their experiences.

Second objective is to reach out to general public, young aspiring art students and emerging cartoonists to work, learn and bring their own enthusiasm into this field.

Third objective is to have a common blog/website, that can share there issues, new methodologies, connect with international cartoonist bodies and represent the perspective of Pakistani cartoonist and visual artist