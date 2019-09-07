Rashid’s all-round show puts Afghanistan on top

CHITTAGONG: Spin sensation Rashid Khan starred with bat and ball on Friday as Afghanistan took command in the one-off Test against Bangladesh in Chittagong.

Rashid hit 51 off 61 balls to take Afghanistan to 342 in their first innings and then claimed 4-47 to leave Bangladesh struggling at 194 for eight at stumps on the second day. Mominul Haque scored 52 off 71 balls, while Mosaddek Hossain remained unbeaten on 44. They lost a wicket in the very first over of their innings when Yamin Ahmadzai dismissed opener Shadman Islam for nought but Soumya Sarkar and Liton Das steadied the innings with a 49-run stand.

Mohammad Nabi removed Soumya leg-before for 17 before Rashid bowled Liton for 33. Rashid unleashed further destruction in his fifth over, trapping Shakib Al Hasan leg before for 11 and removing Mushfiqur Rahim for a duck two balls later as Bangladesh were reduced to 88-5 at tea. They did no better after play resumed in the final session as Rashid bowled Mahmudullah Riyad for seven and left others with little clue against his leg-spin.

Afghanistan won toss

Afghanistan 1st Innings

I Zadran c Mahmudullah b Taijul 21

I Janat b Taijul 9

*R Shah c Soumya b Nayeem 102

H Shahidi c Soumya b Mahmudullah 14

A Afghan c Mushfiqur b Taijul 92

M Nabi b Nayeem 0

†A Zazai b Taijul 41

R Khan c & b Mehidy 51

Q Ahmad c Mominul b Shakib 9

Y Ahmadzai c Soumya b Shakib 0

Z Khan not out 0

Extras (lb1, nb2) 3

Total (all out; 117 overs) 342

Fall: 1-19, 2-48, 3-77, 4-197, 5-197, 6-278, 7-299, 8-322, 9-327, 10-342

Bowling: Taijul 41-5-116-4 (nb2), Shakib 22-1-64-2, Mehidy 28-5-73-1, Nayeem 13-0-43-2, Mahmudullah 4-0-9-1, Soumya 4-0-26-0, Mominul 4-0-9-0, Mosaddek 1-0-1-0

Bangladesh 1st Innings

Shadman Islam c Zazai b Ahmadzai 0

Soumya Sarkar lbw b Nabi 17

Liton Das b Rashid 33

Mominul Haque c Asghar b Nabi 52

*Shakib Al Hasan lbw b Rashid 11

†Mushfiqur Rahim c Zadran b Rashid 0

Mahmudullah Riyad b Rashid 7

Mosaddek Hossain not out 44

Mehidy Hasan b Qais 11

Taijul Islam not out 14

Extras (b4, lb1) 5

Total (8 wickets, 67 overs) 194

Fall: 1-0, 2-38, 3-54, 4-88, 5-88, 6-104, 7-130, 8-146

Bowling: Ahmadzai 10-2-21-1, Nabi 22-6-53-2, Zahir 9-1-46-0, Rashid 18-3-47-4, Qais 8-2-22-1

Umpires: Nigel Llong (England) and Paul Wilson (Australia). TV umpire: Nitin Menon (India). Match referee: Chris Broad (England)