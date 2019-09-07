Daraz launches EMI service

KARACHI: Daraz has launched the Easy Monthly Installments (EMI) service for all Habib Bank, Bank Alfalah and Silk Bank credit card customers, a statement said on Friday.

EMI is a service that allows customers to purchase items through a deferred payment plan using their credit card, it added. “For a limited time, Daraz EMI does not have any markup, down payment or any other hidden cost attached to it,” it said. At its core, EMI is meant to ease the burden of shopping, tying in with Daraz’s mission to make it easy to do business anywhere in the era of digital economy.

The EMI service will give customers access to the products they couldn’t previously afford and also give sellers access to a wider customer base, it added.