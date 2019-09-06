close
Fri Sep 06, 2019
AFP
September 6, 2019

Pisi spearheads Samoa against Wallabies

Sports

AFP
September 6, 2019

SYDNEY: Veteran fly-half Tusi Pisi gets another crack at the Wallabies this weekend after being named in Samoa’s team Thursday, the sole survivor from the Pacific nation’s epic victory over Australia in 2011. Now 37, the Japan-based star’s assured kicking helped steer Samoa to the 32-23 win in Sydney eight years ago — one of their greatest ever. He will line-up on Saturday alongside Canterbury Crusaders’ front-rower Michael Alaalatoa, who makes his Test debut but has been denied the chance to go head-to-head against his brother. Allan Alaalatoa, who is of Samoan heritage, is the Wallabies first-choice prop but has been rested for the game at Sydney’s Bankwest Stadium ahead of the World Cup in Japan. The Samoans, who only just scraped into the World Cup after a poor qualification campaign, boost a host of players with Super Rugby experience although most now ply their trade in Europe. They head into the game on the back of recent wins over Tonga and a New Zealand Heartland XV.

