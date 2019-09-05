Police make tight security arrangements

The Lahore Capital City Police have put in place foolproof security arrangements to provide security to sensitive imambargahs, majalis and processions.

According to police, the processions and other programmes of Muharram would be continuously monitored through CCTV cameras of Punjab Safe Cities Authorities, whereas strict action would be initiated against distribution of any kind of hate material and graffiti.

The officers have been directed to implement the security plan and put in place special measures to maintain law and order in their jurisdictions. Peace committees have been made completely operational and the police officers would maintain in contact with the members of the peace committees. The officers have been directed to ensure implementation on Sound System Act, along with timely start and conclusion of majalis and other events.

The search and sweep operations, geo-tagging were being ensured. A three-layer security would be provided to the participants in the main mourning processions. Edhi services: Edhi ambulances, emergency medical technicians and ranzakars (volunteers) would remain alert on Ashura-e- Muharram in the City.

An Edhi Foundation spokesman said on Wednesday about 100 ambulances, emergency medical technicians and ranzakars would provide first aid to mourners in processions and majalis in the City.