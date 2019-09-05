Buzdar directs stepping up process of police reforms

LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has directed the officers concerned to expedite the process of police reforms and vowed that the archaic police culture would be changed in Punjab.

He said the police should treat the complainants gently and no extra-judicial action would be tolerated with regard to the accused confined in police stations, the CM said. He said the Punjab police would be synchronised with the needs of the hour and lamented that the police were used for political purposes by the previous governments.

He said the PTI government was taking every possible step to improve the police system and there was no room for any corrupt in the police, he added. He said a policy of zero-tolerance had been adopted against corruption. A public-friendly police system will be introduced by rectifying the existing drawbacks so that the people could repose trust in the system.

dengue: Usman Buzdar has expressed his concern over increase in the number of dengue patients in Rawalpindi and sought a report from the health secretary. He said that practical measures adopted by the government to overcome dengue disease should also be visible in the field and added that administrative offices should also ensure implementation of the SOPs. He directed the officers concerned to give attention to indoor and outdoor surveillance. Disposal of stagnant water should be ensured as soon as possible and fumigation should be done in case of need.

The chief minister made it clear that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard. He directed that best facilities be provided to dengue patients in hospitals. An awareness campaign should also be run, he added. Meanwhile, the CM also sought a report about the anti-dengue measures.

PBIT Chairman: Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) Chairman Sardar Tanvir Ilyas called on Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and apprised him of the steps being taken for bringing ease in business-culture as well as promotion of investment.

Talking on this occasion, Usman Buzdar said that solid strategy had been adopted to promote new investment and facilities had been increased for investors. He said that business environment had been much improved. He said that no one would be allowed to create hurdles in the process of boosting business activities.

The CM said that PBIT would have to work according to the modern needs as ample opportunities of investment were available in Punjab. The PBIT will have to work proactively for the promotion of investment and steps will have to be taken to promote investment in the province. Tanvir Ilyas said the capacity of PBIT had been increased.