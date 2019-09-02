Four die in wall collapse in Manawan

LAHORE : Four people were killed and three others injured when the wall of a haveli in Manawan area collapsed on Sunday.

The deceased victims have been identified as Sajid, 25, Sajawal, 27, son of Hameed, Ali, 25, and Rehan, residents of Ganja village, Manawan. The injured, yet to be identified, were removed to hospital.

Locals immediately responded to the incident and started rescue operation.

They pulled out four bodies and three survivors from the debris and shifted them to the Services Hospital by the time the professional rescuers reached the spot.

According to police, the victims were playing cricket when the wall on the premises of the haveli collapsed and they were buried under its debris.

suicide: A 16-year-old girl committed suicide by consuming a poisonous chemical in her house in the Batapur area on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Asiya, a resident of Lakhodair. She was rushed to hospital after her condition went critical after consuming the poisonous chemical. However, the girl expired shortly after her admission to hospital.

shot dead: A 35-year-old man was shot dead by unidentified bike riders in the Manga Mandi area on Sunday.

The victim identified as Asif worked in a factory in the Manga Mandi area and hailed from Bahawalpur.

On the day of the incident, he along with other workers was going to take lunch when unidentified bike riders intercepted him and opened firing at him. As a result, he suffered fatal wounds.

He was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police removed the body to morgue.

bus fire: Two people were injured when a bus caught fire while refilling its gas cylinder at a gas filling station in the Hunjarwal area on Sunday.

The injured identified as Tahir and Sajid were admitted to hospital where their condition was stated to be stable.

checking: Dolphin and PRU wings of police showed immediate response to all the 597 calls received on helpline 15 in the last week.

Both Dolphins and PRU helped 80 people on different roads, checked 167 vehicles, more than 123,000 motorbikes and over 81,000 people.

As many as 83 motorbikes and 14 other vehicles were impounded and 208 persons were arrested due to incomplete documents.

Both wings of police also arrested 32 persons for doing wheelie, four on charge of firing into the air and 14 for violating the ban on kite flying.

training: At least 100 volunteers completed their security training last week at Qila Gujjar Singh District Police Lines. Ninety-six officials from investigation wing, 139 officials performing guard duty and 22 officials of security division also practiced fire drill.

As many as 2,000 officials of Dolphin Squad completed two week refresher course.

Judicial wing produced 2519 jail inmates of Lahore district and six from other districts before the courts during the last week.

Security: Police provided security to all the small and big churches in the City on Sunday after dividing them into three categories. Snipers were deployed at churches falling under A plus and A categories. Visitors were frisked before being allowed entry to the churches.