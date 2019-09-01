Counterterrorism ops made army battle-hardened, says COAS

LAHORE: Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Bajwa on Saturday said he was proud of officers who lived up to expectations of the nation. According to Director General Inter-Services Public Relations Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor, the COAS visited the Lahore Headquarters Corps, where he was briefed on the operational preparedness of troops. In his address, the COAS said counterterrorism operations had made the army battle-hardened. “CT operations have made the Pakistan Army battle-hardened. I am proud of my officers & soldiers who have lived up to the expectations of the nation. We stay steadfast,” the DG ISPR quoted the COAS as saying in a tweet.