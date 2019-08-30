close
Fri Aug 30, 2019
Punjab health

Newspost

 
August 30, 2019

Punjabi Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has been introducing human development initiatives. Recently, the Punjab government confirmed it would issue Sehat Insaf cards to provincial government employees. The cards will help government employees get healthcare facilities up to Rs725,000.

This is a great initiative and obviously the credit goes to the PTI government and the Punjab CM in this regard.

Waqar Moosa

Turbat

