Aaghosh Trust celebrates Independence Day with Mothers

Karachi: Aaghosh Trust, which provides boarding and lodging with home comfort to helpless, aged women, celebrated Pakistan Independence Day with helpless mothers at Aaghosh Home.

While aged women sang national anthems and presented tableaus, honorable guests made spirited Independence Day speeches. Sardar Yaseen Malik was the guest of honor. Yahya Polani, Haji Masood Parekh, Dr. Asma Shah, Jimmy Engineer, Salman Siddiqui and Shakeel Baig also spoke from their hearts.

Sardar Yaseen Malik appreciated the performance of Aaghosh Trust. While extending his full support to Aaghosh, he promised to provide big space for the trust soon, so that helpless mothers and daughters may get a shelter and a ceiling. Yahya Polani also renewed his commitment of providing continued support to the trust.

All the guests and participants thanked Aaghosh Trust and its Founder Shagufta Saba on managing such a good event.****