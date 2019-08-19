Farrukh claims 20th position in ISSF Shotgun World Cup

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Farrukh Nadeem on Sunday secured 20th position in the ISSF Shotgun World Cup being held in Lahti, Finland. Farrukh scored 115 points (24, 23, 23, 24, 21) in the Trap event in which 157 shooters from around the world participated. Sindh’s Khurram Inam and Ahmad Usman will play in the Skeet event on Wednesday.