close
Mon Aug 19, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
August 19, 2019

Farrukh claims 20th position in ISSF Shotgun World Cup

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
August 19, 2019

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Farrukh Nadeem on Sunday secured 20th position in the ISSF Shotgun World Cup being held in Lahti, Finland. Farrukh scored 115 points (24, 23, 23, 24, 21) in the Trap event in which 157 shooters from around the world participated. Sindh’s Khurram Inam and Ahmad Usman will play in the Skeet event on Wednesday.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports