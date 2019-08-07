Nigeria replaces Zimbabwe in World T20 qualifiers

DUBAI: Zimbabwe’s loss is Nigeria’s gain in the upcoming Men’s World T20 qualifier in October in UAE.

The side that finished third in the Africa Men’s Final will now be the 14th team in the qualifier in place of Zimbabwe who were recently suspended by the ICC. Inclusion of Nigeria maintains the regional representation for the World T20 qualifier as they will be the third team from Africa in the tournament - alongside Kenya and Namibia.

The event in UAE will also include hosts UAE, Hong Kong, Ireland, Jersey, Kenya, Namibia, Netherlands, Oman, Papua New Guinea, Scotland, Singapore and two teams from the Americas Final, scheduled to take player later this month.In the Women’s game, Namibia get a late entry into the qualifier at the behest of Zimbabwe.

The event in Scotland will now have Namibia jostle it out with the hosts, Bangladesh, Ireland, Netherlands, Papa New Guinea, Thailand and USA for two vacant spots in the tournament proper, to be held in 2020.