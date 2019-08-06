close
Wed Aug 07, 2019
AFP
August 7, 2019

GPS signals no longer disrupted in Israeli airspace

World

AFP
August 7, 2019

OCCUPIED AL-QUDS: Israeli airspace is no longer experiencing a mysterious disruption of GPS signals that had forced a change in some plane landing procedures, the country’s airports authority said on Tuesday.

Some experts had suggested the disruption could have been the result of Russian military operations in neighbouring Syria, but Moscow has denied it was the cause. “The disruptions in the region recently ceased. As a result we decided to return the airports to normal activity,” an airports authority spokesman said. He could not provide details on what caused the problem or how it had been resolved. In late June, the Israel Airports Authority had acknowledged that for a number of weeks the lack of signal had forced airports to use instrument landing systems instead of relying on GPS.

The International Federation of Airline Pilots’ Associations also noted reports from pilots experiencing such problems at Ben Gurion International Airport, Israel’s main civilian airport, located near Tel Aviv.

