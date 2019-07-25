close
Fri Jul 26, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 26, 2019

Efforts for standardisation must

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
July 26, 2019

KARACHI: SGS Pakistan Managing Director Abdul Razzak Lakhani has urged that the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) should work collectively with SGS Pakistan to promote the standardisation of products to ensure sustainability and growth for the national economy.

Speaking at an awareness session organised at KCCI, SGS Pakistan MD said the developed world has focused on standardising products, processes and management system and also ensured regulatory, ethical and social compliances.

KCCI President Junaid Esmail Makda said manufacturing was invariably complex, requires tremendous attention to standards and regulations, needs compliance with quality, health and safety legislation and, often, international regulations. In this regard, SGS has a comprehensive suite of services to help manufacturing processes run smoothly.

