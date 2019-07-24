Scattered rain, winds, thunderstorm forecast

LAHORE : Scattered rain was observed in the city here Wednesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that weak monsoon currents from Arabian Sea are continuously penetrating upper and central parts of the country.

However, strong monsoon currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are likely to enter upper parts of the country and spread in central and southern parts from Thursday (today) to Saturday.

They predicted that widespread rains/wind-thunderstorm (isolated heavy to very heavy falls) are expected in Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad, Hazara, Malakand, Peshawar, Mardan Divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir.

Scattered rains/wind-thunderstorm (isolated moderate to heavy falls) are also expected in Kohat, Bannu, Dera Ismael Khan, Zhob, Kalat, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur Divisions and Gilgit-Baltistan during the period.

Rainfall was recorded in several cities, including Sahiwal, Barkhan, Khuzdar, Turbat, Panjgur, Dalbandin and Malam Jabba.

Wednesday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Sibbi and Dadu where mercury reached 45°C while in Lahore, it was 37.5°C and minimum was 29.2°C.