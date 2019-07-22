Siraj rues PM washed dirty linen

LAHORE: Jamaat Islami ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has expressed sorrow that Prime Minister Imran Khan ruined an important US visit by indulging in petty local politics.

“Instead of washing dirty linen in the public, the PM should have discussed the core issues concerning Pakistan and the Muslim world”, he said while addressing a meeting of party office-bearers and delegations at Mansoorah on Monday. Sirajul Haq said the speech of Imran Khan in Washington was not of a national leader but of a party chairman condemning political rivals. He said Imran should have discussed terrorism in the country, injustice and genocide in Kashmir and Palestine, withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan, besides trade restrictions on Islamabad.