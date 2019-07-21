Lahori Badshah emerge winner in Lahore races

LAHORE: As Lahori Badshah turned out to be the winner from among the maiden runners’ stack, Prince Albert claimed the Moon Soon Cup with a clear distance here at the Lahore Race Club on Sunday.

Lahori Badshah was followed by Khan Gul at the second place while Golden Beauty could get to the third position.

In the second race Dil De Ruba was the winner with Hockey Star shining in the field to be second while Successful was only successful for the third place.

In the third race, Noor e Sahar became first while Bau Jee was second and Nice Moon took the third slot.

The fourth race saw Piyari Malangani settling over the top. Nice One was nice enough to be the second while Lala Rukh got the third position.

In the fifth race, the winners of the first three places in order were Buzkhushi, Neeli The Malika and Jan-e-Fida respectively.

Wali Choice was the winner of the sixth race while the next two places went to Helena and Banjo respectively.

In the seventh race, winner were Salam-e-Dara, Kastoori and Moon who claimed first second and third places respectively.

The title of the Moon Soon Cup was claimed by Prince Albert ahead of Sparking and Goldee who secured second and third places respectively.