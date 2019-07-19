Nadra MRT to visit Hounslow on 27 and 28

LONDON: The Mobile Registration Team (MRT) of the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) will visit Hounslow on Saturday and Sunday (July 27 and 28) to provide its services to the residents of the area.

According to the schedule, the Nadra MRT will be visiting Hounslow mosque, 367 Wellington Road, South Hounslow, TW4 5HU from 1000–1400 hours, according to a statement issued by the Pakistan High Commission here. It said the New Smart NICOPwill cost £54 with a normal delivery time of 6-8 weeks, while the executive costs £82 with a delivery time of 10-15 working days. There will be no extra charges. For any queries applicants may contact by phone 020 7664 9246; or by emailing [email protected]

To ensure effective delivery of Consular Services to the community, the High Commission for Pakistan in London regularly organises visits of the Nadra MRT to the surrounding areas of London.