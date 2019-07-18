Libya extradites Manchester bomber’s brother

LONDON: Libya on Wednesday extradited to Britain the brother of a suicide bomber who attacked an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester in May 2017 and killed 22 people, officials said.

Salman Abedi´s brother Hashem, who was arrested in Libya days after the bombing, was handed over to British officials and then flown to Britain where he was arrested for murder, Greater Manchester Police said in a statement.

"He has today been successfully extradited for offences relating to the Manchester Arena attack," it said. Asked about the arrest, British Prime Minister Theresa May said it was "an important moment in the investigation. "I hope it is a welcome step for the loved ones of all the victims," she said.