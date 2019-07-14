close
Mon Jul 15, 2019
AFP
July 15, 2019

Algeria ex-industry minister detained in graft probe

World

AFP
July 15, 2019

ALGIERS: Algeria´s former industry minister was placed in provisional detention Sunday on allegations of squandering public money, state television reported. Youcef Yousfi is the latest among a series of prominent politicians and businessmen to be detained or questioned in connection with corruption since longtime leader Abdelaziz Bouteflika resigned in April in the face of mass protests against his rule. Yousfi, who served between 2017 and 2019, is under investigation for graft and is suspected among other things of “squandering public funds” as well as “abuse of power and conflict of interest”, the state broadcaster said.

