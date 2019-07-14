close
Mon Jul 15, 2019
July 15, 2019

Two electrocuted in Faisalabad

National

 
July 15, 2019

APP

FAISALABAD: A young girl and a man were electrocuted in separate incidents during the last 24 hours. According to police, a 22-year-old daughter of Ameer Bukhsh of Chak 24/GB was trying to switch on electric fan when she received a fatal electric shock and died on the spot. In another incident, Khadim Hussain of Mohallah new Sammundri was busy in removing faults from a water pump in his house when he accidentally touched the electricity wires and died instantly.

