Two electrocuted in Faisalabad

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
AgAPP
FAISALABAD: A young girl and a man were electrocuted in separate incidents during the last 24 hours. According to police, a 22-year-old daughter of Ameer Bukhsh of Chak 24/GB was trying to switch on electric fan when she received a fatal electric shock and died on the spot. In another incident, Khadim Hussain of Mohallah new Sammundri was busy in removing faults from a water pump in his house when he accidentally touched the electricity wires and died instantly.
AgAPP
FAISALABAD: A young girl and a man were electrocuted in separate incidents during the last 24 hours. According to police, a 22-year-old daughter of Ameer Bukhsh of Chak 24/GB was trying to switch on electric fan when she received a fatal electric shock and died on the spot. In another incident, Khadim Hussain of Mohallah new Sammundri was busy in removing faults from a water pump in his house when he accidentally touched the electricity wires and died instantly.