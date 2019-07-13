Agnew becomes Tube announcer for final

LONDON: Fans heading to the World Cup final at Lord’s will be greeted by announcements at the London Underground station from BBC cricket correspondent Jonathan Agnew.

The broadcasts will be relayed to supporters at St John’s Wood as they head to the match on Sunday between host nation England and New Zealand, five minutes’ walk from the station. Agnew, known as “Aggers” by fans, said: “It was great fun spending time in the control room and meeting the wonderful staff who help us travel on the Underground system day in, day out.

“I accidentally played one of my announcements out over the Tannoy, which was a bit embarrassing — but I think I got away with it!”