Whom to blame?

Since the beginning of June, recurring load shedding has become a constant issue in Iqbal Town for an entire day a time so that we are tortured by the scorching summer heat. The phone number of the DKK Complaint centre is never answered. The SDO & XEN remain absent at complaint centres during the daily hours that they are supposed to be there to take complaints. I contacted the chairman of Wapda Lahore and was informed that PESCO is no longer under the control of Wapda Lahore.

In views of the above mentioned facts, I humbly request the concerned authorities to please fix these issues.

Raja G Adowaliya

Rawalpindi