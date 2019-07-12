Whom to blame?

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Since the beginning of June, recurring load shedding has become a constant issue in Iqbal Town for an entire day a time so that we are tortured by the scorching summer heat. The phone number of the DKK Complaint centre is never answered. The SDO & XEN remain absent at complaint centres during the daily hours that they are supposed to be there to take complaints. I contacted the chairman of Wapda Lahore and was informed that PESCO is no longer under the control of Wapda Lahore.
In views of the above mentioned facts, I humbly request the concerned authorities to please fix these issues.
Raja G Adowaliya
Rawalpindi
