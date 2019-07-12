LCWU inks accord with TEVTA

LAHORE: Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) and Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) Friday signed an agreement for establishing ‘Hunergah’ at LCWU.

According to a press release, Tevta Chairman Hafiz Farhat Abbas and LCWU Vice-Chancellor Dr Bushra Mirza signed the agreement under which a ‘Hunergah’ would be established at Lahore College for Women University campus where females would be trained in different trades.

Speaking on the occasion, Hafiz Farhat said it was priority of Tevta to make women independent by providing them technical education. He said Tevta would train women to utilise their skills in national development as no nation could progress without women's active participation. Dr Bushra said women should be given technical and skilled education along with general education and this establishment would play an important role in this regard.