Taylor, Boult upbeat about NZ victory in final

BIRMINGHAM: New Zealand are in a place where very few expected them to reach especially after they were drawn against the Indian juggernaut in the last four stage of the ICC World Cup.

Ross Taylor, the senior batsman in the team, was there when New Zealand came within striking distance of winning their first ever World Cup title.

He believes the Black Caps are much better prepared to cope with the pressure of playing a World Cup final this time.

“It was strange last time,” said Taylor, who is one of the six survivors of the 1025 final in Melbourne where New Zealand lost by seven wickets.

“We played so well throughout the tournament but then jumped on a plane and played in a country we hadn’t played in for the whole tournament,” he said. But the Black Caps punched beyond their weight, defending 238 and are now in London waiting for Sunday’s grand finale at Lord’s.

Four years ago, too, New Zealand made the final in the World Cup held Down Under. But in 2015, they were unable to put their best foot forward and were brushed by rampaging Australia in the title showdown.

“I’d be lying if I said we weren’t a bit overawed by the change of scenery. I think we know what to expect, the pressures that come with it, we’ve been there before. You just have to enjoy it, it’s the Home of Cricket, I can’t think of a better place to play a final.”

Meanwhile Trent Boult was over the moon after playing a key role in New Zealand’s shock 18-run triumph against India in the first World Cup semi-final. “It was mayhem out there with the new ball, it was a dream start for us and great fun to be a part of,” said Boult, who got the prized scalp of Indian batting maestro Virat Kohli for just 1. “We’re just excited about playing in a World Cup final at Lord’s - it doesn’t get bigger than that and whoever we play, we’ll just enjoy it. I think we are good enough to beat anyone. Every side is stacked with good players but we can wait to be out there on the big dance, this means everything to the side.”