PSG open to selling Neymar

PARIS: Paris St Germain sporting director Leonardo is prepared to sell Neymar after the Brazil forward failed to report for pre-season training. Neymar was scheduled to report back to the French club’s training ground on Monday but was absent without leave as speculation surrounds a move back to his former club Barcelona.

A club statement read: “PSG affirms that the player Neymar Jr was not present at the time and place required, without prior authorisation from the club. PSG regrets this situation and will take appropriate action.”

Leonardo would not be drawn further on possible sanctions, telling Le Parisien the club will follow an “internal procedure” and “consider the measures to be taken”.

But he admitted the club have had “superficial” contact with Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu about a move for Neymar, who joined PSG from Barca for a world-record fee of £200million in 2017.

Asked if the 27-year-old had told him he wants to leave, Leonardo told Le Parisien: “It’s clear to everyone. But in football, you say one thing one day and another the next. I spoke to him and his entourage. The position is clear for everyone.

“Only one thing is certain today: he is under contract with us for three years. And since we have not received an offer, there is nothing to discuss. We have not received any offers.”