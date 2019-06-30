close
Mon Jul 01, 2019
July 1, 2019

Hamza wins Asian Junior Squash under-15 title

Sports

July 1, 2019

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Hamza Khan clinched under-15 title in Asian Junior Individual Squash Championships in Macau, China, on Sunday.

In the final, top seed Hamza defeated second seed Joachim Chuah Han Wen of Malaysia 5-11, 11-7, 12-10, 11-7. In the under-19 category, Haris Qasim and Hamza Sharif won bronze medals as they lost to their Indian opponents in the semi-finals.

Pakistan fielded eight players in this championship in which more than 210 top Asian junior players competed for eight titles. This was Pakistan’s worst performance in this championship since 2013.

