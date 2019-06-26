Nadra MRT to visit Southall on Sat, Sun

LONDON: The Mobile Registration Team (MRT) of the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) will visit Southall on Saturday and Sunday (June 29 and 30) to provide its services to the residents of the area.

According to the schedule, the Nadra MRT will be visiting Jamia Masjid, and Islamic Centre, 101-105 Townsend Road, UB1 1HE, Southall from 1000–1400 hours, according to a statement issued by the Pakistan High Commission here.

It said the New Smart NICOP will cost £52 with delivery time of 6-8 weeks, and there will be no extra charges. For any queries applicants may contact by phone 020 7664 9246; or by emailing [email protected]

To ensure effective delivery of Consular Services to the community, the High Commission for Pakistan in London regularly organises visits of the Nadra MRT to the surrounding areas of London.