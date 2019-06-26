Pension increase

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The previous PML-N government authorised a 26 percent increase in the pension of pensioners over the age of 85. Obviously, pension in earlier years was meagre, and not many of this age must be alive to avail this thoughtful increase.
Will the PTI government be kind enough to consider this increase in pension for inclusion in the first budget of Naya Pakistan?
M Akram Niazi
Rawalpindi
The previous PML-N government authorised a 26 percent increase in the pension of pensioners over the age of 85. Obviously, pension in earlier years was meagre, and not many of this age must be alive to avail this thoughtful increase.
Will the PTI government be kind enough to consider this increase in pension for inclusion in the first budget of Naya Pakistan?
M Akram Niazi
Rawalpindi