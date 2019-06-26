close
Thu Jun 27, 2019
June 27, 2019

Pension increase

Newspost

 
June 27, 2019

The previous PML-N government authorised a 26 percent increase in the pension of pensioners over the age of 85. Obviously, pension in earlier years was meagre, and not many of this age must be alive to avail this thoughtful increase.

Will the PTI government be kind enough to consider this increase in pension for inclusion in the first budget of Naya Pakistan?

M Akram Niazi

Rawalpindi

