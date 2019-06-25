Bahawalpur win Blind Cricket

LAHORE: Bahawalpur won their opening match of the A.S Ali Pentangular Blind Cricket Tournament against Islamabad by 8 wickets at Abbottabad on Tuesday. Islamabad, batting first, were all out for 318 runs in 36 overs. Ayub Khan remained unbeaten with 98 while Shahzaib Hayder made 42. Babar Ali claimed 3 wickets and Mujeeb-ur-Rehman got 2. Bahawalpur achieved the target in 29.4 overs for the loss of 2 wickets. Moeen Aslam remained unbeaten on 148 and M Ijaz scored 85.