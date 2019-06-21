Coca Cola launches its official anthem for cricket WC

LAHORE: Celebrating Pakistan and Cricket the Coca-Cola way, the Coca-Cola Company, Pakistan launched “Hum Aik Hain”, its official anthem for the Cricket World Cup 2019.

The anthem epitomizes the passion of Pakistanis by unifying the unique sounds of each region, capturing colors, flavors and joy of people from all over Pakistan in the process.

‘Hum Aik Hain’ has been produced by Zulfiqar “Xulfi” Jabbar Khan with video direction by Ahsan Rahim. The anthem is a modern rendition of the classical song “Is Percham Ke Saye Talay, Hum Aik Hain”, originally sung by the legendary Nayyara Noor.

Speaking about the anthem, Rizwan Ullah Khan, General Manager for Pakistan and Afghanistan, said “Coca-Cola has always strived to go above and beyond in its efforts to bring the nation together through its biggest passion points.”***