Sat Jun 22, 2019
Print Story
June 22, 2019

Pakistan developers’ conference held

Business

June 22, 2019

KARACHI: Usman Institute of Technology (UIT) affiliated with the NED University of Engineering and Technology, recently held the “Pakistan Developers Conference 2019” at UIT, Karachi, a statement said on Friday.

The conference featured keynotes, tech talks and panel discussions on a wide range of topics encompassing disruptive technologies, digital transformation and industry 4.0 challenges within Pakistan’s local tech ecosystem, it added.

The conference’s agenda comprises technology and developers designed to showcase concepts and ideas on the future of cutting-edge technology. The conference featured a lineup of speaker sessions, panel discussions, workshops and a plethora of networking opportunities for young entrepreneurs to interact with mentors, potential investors and discuss new avenues of business and the ways forward for scalability and nationwide economic growth, it said.

