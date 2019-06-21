close
Sat Jun 22, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
June 22, 2019

PCICL ratings reaffirmed

Business

A
APP
June 22, 2019

KARACHI: JCR VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has reaffirmed the entity ratings of Pak China Investment Company Limited (PCICL) at triple A/A-One Plus, a statement said on Friday..

The medium- to long-term rating of ‘AAA’ denotes highest credit quality, with negligible risk factors, being only slightly more than for risk-free debt of the government of Pakistan.

The short-term rating of ‘A-1+’ denotes highest certainty of timely payment, liquidity factors are outstanding and safety is just below risk free short-term obligations of the government of Pakistan. Outlook on the assigned ratings is stable, it added. The previous rating action was announced on June 20, 2018,

The assigned ratings of PCICL incorporate implicit support of its two sovereign sponsors, government of Pakistan and the People’s Republic of China, with equal shareholding held through the Ministry of Finance and China Development Bank, respectively.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Business