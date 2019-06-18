Concern over Sheesha smoking by cricketers

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) has concern over the video which went viral on social media in which Pakistani cricketers were spotted at a cafe, allegedly enjoying Sheesha. According to a press release here on Tuesday, PMA (Centre) Secretary General Dr S.M.Qaisar Sajjad said that PMA had been raising its voice for awareness of the masses that use of tobacco in any form was hazardous for health and Sheesha smoking was more dangerous than cigarette. According to WHO, smoking Sheesha for one hour means smoking 200 cigarettes.
