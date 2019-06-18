close
Tue Jun 18, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
June 19, 2019

Concern over Sheesha smoking by cricketers

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
June 19, 2019

LAHORE: The Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) has concern over the video which went viral on social media in which Pakistani cricketers were spotted at a cafe, allegedly enjoying Sheesha. According to a press release here on Tuesday, PMA (Centre) Secretary General Dr S.M.Qaisar Sajjad said that PMA had been raising its voice for awareness of the masses that use of tobacco in any form was hazardous for health and Sheesha smoking was more dangerous than cigarette. According to WHO, smoking Sheesha for one hour means smoking 200 cigarettes.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore