China, Pakistan keeping momentum of diplomatic ties

BEIJING: A spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry Lu Kang said that Pakistan and China have successfully maintained the momentum of their diplomatic ties over the years and met the common aspirations of their people.

While commenting on the their diplomatic ties at a regular news briefing here on Wednesday, he said this year marks the 68th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

On May 21st, the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan held a reception to celebrate the anniversary.

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing and Pakistani Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmoud attended the event and spoke high about the growing relations between the two countries in almost all spheres of life.

Both, Pakistan China, the spokesperson added, are very satisfied with the current development momentum of their relations and unanimously agreed to further strengthen exchanges and cooperation in various fields and promote greater development of their all-weather strategic partnership and create new ones.

The China-Pakistan shared common destiny and they will remain steadfast for further promoting it, with the passage of time.