CPSP accredits two PIMS departments for training

Islamabad : The College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP) has accorded full accreditation to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for FCPS training in Paediatric, Haematology, Oncology and Infectious Diseases departments that has made PIMS the first public sector hospital in Pakistan having the CPSP recognition for the two departments.

According to the letter issued by the CPSP, the accreditation has been accorded on the basis of physical inspection of the departments at PIMS conducted on April 17, 2019. The continuation of accreditation status, re-inspection is mandatory after five years for maintenance of improvement and it is responsibility of the head of the institution to apply for re-visit at least three months before expiry of accreditation status.

It is important that a CPSP delegation comprising elected councillor and Regional Director of CPSP Islamabad/Rawalpindi Chapter Professor Muhammad Shoaib Shafi and concerned heads of CPSP including General Waqar, Dr. Junaid and Dr. Shambil Ashraf from Indus Hospital Karachi who is also paediatric oncologist visited PIMS on April 17 this year and held a meeting with the PIMS Executive Director Dr. Raja Amjad and the heads of concerned departments for training in the recently established departments.

The Infectious Diseases Department at PIMS is equipped with the latest machinery and devices for treatment of critical infections and also it is the first in a public sector hospital to have accreditation for FCPS training in Pakistan, said Dr. Amjad while talking to ‘The News’ on Tuesday.

He said earlier the CPSP had accredited FCPS training in paeds oncology at Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital and now the PIMS has become the first public sector hospital to have CPSP accreditation for training in Paediatric Haematology Oncology.

He added that to accommodate patients at the hospital, the PIMS has also installed eight audio meters and eight anaesthesia machines.