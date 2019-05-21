close
Wed May 22, 2019
HIV in Sindh

Newspost

 
May 22, 2019

Larkana has turned into an HIV hub; the number of HIV patients in Sindh is increasing day by day. According to reports, some 23,000 HIV cases have been registered across the country, and a frightening figure of 571 HIV patients has come from Ratodero in Larkana

The reasons for the high figures of HIV/AIDS districts include unlicensed medical practitioners, local quacks, and large-scale medical malpractice via used syringes, tainted razor blades used by street barbers, intercourse with already infected partner. The media has to work with the government of Sindh Sindh to help address this issue. There is no denying that during the last three decades, the HIV epidemic has been an incomprehensible calamity. We need to fight is deadly disease with unflinching will.

Nasir Soomro

Karachi

