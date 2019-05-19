close
Mon May 20, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 20, 2019

Akram Ch made convener of Task Force on Price Control

National

LAHORE: According to a directive of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Akram Chaudhry, former adviser to the CM has been made convener of Task Force on Price Control. Akram Chaudhry has initially served as adviser to chief minister for around nine months and quit office to make space for Salman Shah in the cabinet as a CM can’t have more than five advisers under the law. His name was also recommended for the Punjab Food Authority chairman but he claimed that he declined the offer as he wanted a political role for himself. Through a recent notification, he has been appointed as convener Task Force on Price Control. Akram Chaudhry will be the convener of the task force that comprises 13 other members including three provincial ministers linked to the departments of agriculture, finance and food; additional chief secretary, food secretary, transport secretary, industries secretary, agriculture secretary, L&DD secretary, additional IGP and others.

