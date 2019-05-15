What change?

Before taking over the reins of the country, the PTI used to make tall claims of sound economic policies which would bring about prosperity in the lives of the poor people of Pakistan. Prime Minister Imran Khan had also time again assured the nation that good governance would be the hallmark of his stint in power. However, nine months of rule leaves much to be desired. Due to economic mismanagement, the common citizen is reeling under unprecedented sky-rocketing prices. In the current situation, the prime minister is saying that that due to these difficult times people should resort to belt tightening. On the contrary, the country’s leaders themselves don't want to reduce expenditure.

The prime minister must realize that the people are quickly getting disillusioned from the PTI government and its tabdeeli rhetoric.

Javed Hussain

Rawalpindi