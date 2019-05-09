close
Fri May 10, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
May 10, 2019

NA body on sports now to meet on 17th

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
May 10, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The postponed National Assembly Standing Committee on Sports meeting has been re-convened on May 17 here at the Pakistan Sports Complex with even wider agenda.

The meeting that was earlier scheduled for May 6 has been fixed for next Friday. Chairman Agha Hasan Baloch would consider a five-point agenda in the meeting including confirmation of previous meeting minutes, progress report/implementation status of the recommendations made by the committee in its gathering held on March 12, 2019.

The third item on the agenda includes concerns of the PCB Board of Governors members with regard to actions initiated by the PCB chairman.

Another important point on the IPC Standing Committee agenda is the performance of Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) along with the details of misappropriation of funds and actions taken in this regard. The fifth item is any other item with the permission of the chair.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports