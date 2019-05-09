NA body on sports now to meet on 17th

ISLAMABAD: The postponed National Assembly Standing Committee on Sports meeting has been re-convened on May 17 here at the Pakistan Sports Complex with even wider agenda.

The meeting that was earlier scheduled for May 6 has been fixed for next Friday. Chairman Agha Hasan Baloch would consider a five-point agenda in the meeting including confirmation of previous meeting minutes, progress report/implementation status of the recommendations made by the committee in its gathering held on March 12, 2019.

The third item on the agenda includes concerns of the PCB Board of Governors members with regard to actions initiated by the PCB chairman.

Another important point on the IPC Standing Committee agenda is the performance of Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) along with the details of misappropriation of funds and actions taken in this regard. The fifth item is any other item with the permission of the chair.