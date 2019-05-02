International gang member posed as ‘toy vendor to kidnap kids’

A suspect arrested by the police on Wednesday for kidnapping a child has reportedly made shocking revelations about kidnappings of children in Karachi. Police investigators on Thursday said the suspect was a member of an international gang of kidnappers who used to kidnap minors from Karachi and later sold them in the neighbouring country of Afghanistan.

The suspect, Aminullah Kakar, 25, who carried out criminal activities under the guise of a juice or toy vendor, was nabbed by Federal B Industrial Area police when he was trying to flee after kidnapping a seven-year-old girl in Shafiq Morr on Wednesday.

Fortunately, the abducted girl’s maternal uncle saw the suspect taking his niece with him. “The suspect insisted that she (the abducted girl) was his daughter when her maternal uncle intercepted him in an attempt to foil the kidnapping bid,” Federal B Industrial Area DSP Naeem Khan told The News.

As the uncle had an argument with Kakar, a large number of people gathered at the scene and called the police, the DSP said. The police arrested the suspect. “Basically, the suspect is a member of an international gang of kidnappers,” DSP Khan explained, adding that the arreted men made shocking revelations to the police regarding the kidnappings of minor girls in Karachi.

The DSP said during the initial course of interrogation, the suspect confessed to kidnapping several minor girls below seven years of age in various parts of Karachi, whom he later sold in Afghanistan at a price between Rs20,000 and Rs25,000.

The officer maintained that Kakar had also been arrested in the past twice and cases against him were registered at the Sohrab Goth police station and in Quetta. The suspect was involved in child kidnappings since 2016, the DSP said, adding that the police were looking for thearrests of the other members of his gang who had been operating in Karachi, Quetta and Afghanistan.