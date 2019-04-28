Hospitality sector to adopt green practices

Islamabad : ‘Hashoo Hunar’, the ‘Skill Development Department of ‘Hashoo Foundation, organised a panel discussion on ‘Green Practices’ to discuss and find ways to make an effective contribution towards protecting, preserving and improving the environment by adopting ‘Green Practices’ in the hospitality sector.

The discussion, participated by representatives of leading hospitality chains in the country, was aimed at exploring the vision of Ayesha Khan, the Country Director of ‘Hashoo Foundation & Hashoo Hunar’ functioning in a capacity where minimum negative impact is made on the local or global environment, the community, and the economy”.

Participants of the discussion shared knowledge and practices specific to their organizations that can lead to more environmentally friendly and ecologically responsible decisions and lifestyles.

Director Programs, of ‘Hashoo Hunar’, Syed Khurram Khursheed said that it was imperative to be engaged in youth development and empowerment as it is a huge responsibility to sensitize young individuals on green practices and sustainability, especially when this youth is to be deployed in the hospitality sector.

The UNHABITAT Programme Manager, Jawed Ali Khan, said that the agency has special focus on increased access to water, sanitation and hygiene facilities but through sustainable practices.

“Agency provides technical assistance, support, and facilitates organisations in establishing green and sustainable interventions or revising existing frameworks into green ones. There are many ways the hospitality sector can adopt green practices in Pakistan.”

He further added that many hotels, restaurants, and other hospitality providers are looking into environmental sustainability these days. “Initially these steps could be an expensive exercise but are needed to plan for transforming, managing, and monitoring their eco-activities,”

Junaid Khan, representing a leading hospitality chain, said that sustainability is one of the most important issues currently faced by the world.

“The hospitality sector faces a dramatic environmental impact through energy and water consumption, use of consumable and durable goods, and solid and hazardous waste creation. However, if staff is sensitised and trained, positive changes can be expected,” he added.

Khushnood A. Khan, representing another hotel shared way in which many hotels of Islamabad are striving to achieve sustainability and are following green practices by installing energy saving technologies, recycling, start composting, saving water strategies, kitchen gardening for organic vegetables, adopting alternative energy sources and much more.

The participants were of the view that through mutual efforts a plan could be prepared and implemented to reduce adverse environmental impact and bring about a positive and sustainable change directly or indirectly.