Fri Apr 19, 2019
AFP
April 19, 2019

Joshua-Miller fight off after New York denies license

Sports

AFP
April 19, 2019

LOS ANGELES, California: Jarrell Miller was denied a license to box by the New York State Athletic Commission (NYSAC) over a failed drug test on Wednesday, scuppering his planned June 1 bout with world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua.

In a statement quoted by US media outlets, the NYSAC said Miller was barred from fighting in the state following the news of his positive doping case. "The New York State Athletic Commission has denied Jarrell Miller’s professional boxing license application for a violation relating to the use of a prohibited substance," the commission said.

Miller was due to take on the Briton for the WBA, IBF and WBO titles on June 1. However on Tuesday it emerged Miller had tested positive for a banned substance following a test conducted by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA) on March 20.

