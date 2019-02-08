Rain hits QAT final

ISLAMABAD: No play was possible on the second day of the Quaid-i-Azam Trophy Grade II final between Faisalabad and Karachi Blues due to rain at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad on Thursday.

Karachi Blues were left struggling at 194-7 at the close of opening day’s play. Scores in brief: Karachi Region Blues 194-7 in 45.2 (Saud Shakeel 83, Hasan Mohsin 37, Akbar-ur-Rehman 27; Ehsan Adil 4-51, Waqas Maqsood 3-61) vs Faisalabad Region.