Tue Feb 05, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
February 5, 2019

Annual Sports Gala begins

Sports

LAHORE: Two-day Annual Sports Gala of American Lycetuff School began at Punjab Stadium on Monday where Punjab Sports Minister Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti was the chief guest. The Annual Sports Gala ceremony was attended by a large number of students and their parents. Students presented excellent performances and received huge appreciation from the audience. Taimoor Khan Bhatti said Punjab govt will take all possible measures for the promotion of sports culture in the Punjab province. The Minister also distributed prizes among the prominent performers on this occasion. Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti appreciated the performances of young students in different competitions and said: “Pakistan’s young generation has plenty of talent in different games. These youngsters can earn laurels for the country in future if groomed properly and professionally”.

