Hamza permitted to travel abroad

ISLAMABAD: The Interior Ministry on Wednesday permitted Hamza Shahbaz Sharif to travel abroad, according to sources. Hamza had filed a one-time travel request. The PML-N leader had also submitted the request before a court in Lahore, sources in the Interior Ministry told a TV channel. A one-time travel permission allows travel to foreign countries for 10 to 30 days. Hamza’s name has been placed on the ECL on NAB request. Earlier this month, the LHC granted permission to Hamza to travel abroad for a period of 10 days.