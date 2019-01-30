Engro Foods wins three CSR awards

ISLAMABAD: Engro Foods Limited’s (EFL) contributions over the years were recognised at the NFEH 11th CSR Award ceremony held recently, a statement said on Tuesday.

Engro Foods was awarded winner of the CSR award in three categories; women welfare, empowerment and development; community development and services; and social impact and sustainability.

The awards served as an acknowledgement for EFL’s initiatives to build and empower the dairy farmer communities at the grass roots level.

Engro Foods is currently supporting six schools, through a school adoption programme near their production facilities, which is empowering 1700+ children with education, it said.

Near EFL Sukkur plant, a health clinic called Sehat Markaz is supported, which has treated 8,000+ patients to-date at subsidised rates.

Among many other initiatives, EFL has worked rigorously to empower Pakistan’s dairy farmers through various development projects, a key focus of which remains on women empowerment through projects such as WELD – Women Empowerment for Livestock Development, Strengthening Entrepreneurs and Dairy Stakeholders Network (SEADs) and The Big Push for Rural Economy (BPRE), it said.